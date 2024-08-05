Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 183.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 449,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,179 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Kenvue were worth $9,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Kenvue by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 112,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 18,663 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the first quarter worth $27,856,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the first quarter worth $106,000. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in Kenvue during the first quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 14,358.4% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 137,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 136,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Down 1.2 %

KVUE stock opened at $18.60 on Monday. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $24.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. The business’s revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on KVUE. HSBC lifted their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.45.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

