Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Holdings Boosted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,545,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,563 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.29% of Keros Therapeutics worth $102,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on KROS. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.17.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of KROS opened at $49.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.23. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.39.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.26) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

