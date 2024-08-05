KeyCorp Boosts ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target to $155.00

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ITT. TD Cowen lifted their target price on ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ITT from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.00.

Get ITT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITT

ITT Stock Down 5.0 %

NYSE ITT traded down $6.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.30. 82,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,248. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ITT has a 1-year low of $91.94 and a 1-year high of $149.65.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $905.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.38 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ITT will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 25.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at $992,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ITT by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,463,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,009,902,000 after purchasing an additional 65,173 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in ITT by 383.3% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,709,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ITT by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

(Get Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.