KeyCorp Cuts Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target to $68.00

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered shares of Procore Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Macquarie reissued a neutral rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.31.

Procore Technologies stock traded down $3.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.88. 693,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,721. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.15 and a beta of 0.75. Procore Technologies has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $83.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other Procore Technologies news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $360,447.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,489,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,674,673.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procore Technologies news, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $75,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,866,465. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $360,447.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,489,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,674,673.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,511 shares of company stock valued at $16,024,349 in the last three months. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 1,055.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 42,154 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 6,823.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,044,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

