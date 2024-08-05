KeyCorp Raises Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target to $44.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.80.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Down 2.6 %

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.02 and its 200-day moving average is $33.76. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $37.49.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 234,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,216,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,293,000 after buying an additional 631,975 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 202,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 8,176 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Get Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.