KeyCorp Raises Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target to $44.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
AXTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.80.
Axalta Coating Systems Trading Down 2.6 %
Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 234,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,216,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,293,000 after buying an additional 631,975 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 202,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 8,176 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Axalta Coating Systems
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.
