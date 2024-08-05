KeyCorp Trims Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Target Price to $62.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.00.

Get Corteva alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CTVA

Corteva Trading Up 0.2 %

CTVA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.69. 1,126,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,411,934. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.99. Corteva has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $58.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 65.29, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.01%.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,713.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corteva

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Corteva by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,758,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260,808 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,298,000. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in Corteva by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,011,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,981 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Corteva by 392.3% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,083,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254,126 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,698,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,539 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.