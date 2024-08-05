KeyCorp Trims Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Target Price to $27.00

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Myers Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MYE

Myers Industries Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of Myers Industries stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.60. The stock had a trading volume of 53,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,414. The firm has a market cap of $505.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.10. Myers Industries has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $23.63.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $220.24 million for the quarter. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 4.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myers Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Myers Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Myers Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Myers Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myers Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.