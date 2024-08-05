Kingsway Financial Services (KFS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 24.36% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $26.16 million during the quarter.

Shares of KFS traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 19,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Kingsway Financial Services has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $9.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.44.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Kingsway Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

In related news, Director Joseph Stilwell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 640,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,204,078.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 2,443 shares of company stock worth $20,307 over the last quarter. 54.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

