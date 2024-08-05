Kinross Gold Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) – Desjardins increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinross Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, August 1st. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.19 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 9.86%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on K. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.75 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cormark raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.33.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at C$12.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.33. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of C$5.91 and a 52-week high of C$13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.19.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.09, for a total transaction of C$77,630.00. In related news, Senior Officer William D. Dunford sold 6,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.76, for a total transaction of C$65,377.76. Also, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.09, for a total transaction of C$77,630.00. Insiders sold 643,076 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,397 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

