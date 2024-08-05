KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Increased to $154.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Cowen from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR stock traded down $4.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,908,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,936,012. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.72 and a twelve month high of $128.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 15.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 1,956,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at $247,641,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,501,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,554,644 shares of company stock worth $1,725,355,039. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

