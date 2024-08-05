Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.79.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KNX shares. Loop Capital lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,715,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $906,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,296 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,021,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $865,977,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 908.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,181,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,086,000 after buying an additional 3,767,408 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,607,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,101,000 after buying an additional 235,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth about $201,232,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $50.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.99. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $60.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

