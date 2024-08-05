Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.48 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Down 6.8 %

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $19.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 80.69 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average of $19.39. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $22.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $158,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 377,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,557,662.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $158,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 377,322 shares in the company, valued at $8,557,662.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 310,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 181,220 shares of company stock valued at $3,897,256 over the last three months. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KTOS shares. Raymond James raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.