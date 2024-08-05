Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.52

Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.52 and last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 34755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on DNUT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Krispy Kreme Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average is $12.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $442.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.87 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the first quarter valued at $223,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

See Also

