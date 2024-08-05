Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $37.01

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.01 and last traded at $37.01, with a volume of 1410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.72.

KLIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.22 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is -67.23%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 340.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 224.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

