Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Kymera Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.24 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 194.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kymera Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.15. 163,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,802. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 2.22. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $48.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.72.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $280,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 453,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $17,345,811.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 723,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,635,229.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $280,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 502,345 shares of company stock worth $19,279,932 in the last ninety days. 15.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on KYMR shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

