Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (LIF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$56.66 million during the quarter. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 96.37%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of LIF stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting C$30.64. The company had a trading volume of 85,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,176. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.21. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a one year low of C$28.48 and a one year high of C$34.18.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. Its primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets; iron ore concentrate; and seaborne iron ore pellets.

