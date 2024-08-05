Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (LIF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$56.66 million during the quarter. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 96.37%.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Performance
Shares of LIF stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting C$30.64. The company had a trading volume of 85,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,176. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.21. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a one year low of C$28.48 and a one year high of C$34.18.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. Its primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets; iron ore concentrate; and seaborne iron ore pellets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Labrador Iron Ore Royalty
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Newmont Stock: Stake a Claim in the World’s Largest Gold Miner
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- PulteGroup is Buying Back $1.5 Billion in Stock During a Crash
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Why a Recession is Back in Play and What it Means for Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.