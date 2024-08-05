Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Stock Holdings Increased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Landstar System in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Landstar System from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Landstar System from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Landstar System from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.73.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $184.51. 43,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.80. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.13 and a twelve month high of $202.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 20.31%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

