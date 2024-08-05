Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $48,000 Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 2,102.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 323.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABM. StockNews.com cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ABM Industries from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $2,066,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,443.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $103,529.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,595.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $2,066,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,062 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,443.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,778 shares of company stock worth $4,039,248 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

ABM stock opened at $54.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.95. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.61 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 23.56%.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

