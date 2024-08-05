Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $52,000 Stake in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,927 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,423,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,548,000 after buying an additional 45,955 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 2,126,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,829,000 after purchasing an additional 74,952 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,387,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,419,000 after purchasing an additional 167,355 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,061,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,395,000 after purchasing an additional 91,442 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 387,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 130,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Down 2.8 %

Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $15.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.09. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average of $14.27.

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OSBC shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Ladowicz sold 30,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $496,088.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 189,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,068,694.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Gary S. Collins sold 21,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $298,858.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,459.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Ladowicz sold 30,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $496,088.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 189,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,068,694.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

