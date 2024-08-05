Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $59,000 Holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 73.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLTO. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Veralto news, insider Jennifer Honeycutt 13,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,055 shares of company stock valued at $428,345. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.33.

Veralto Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $104.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $25.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67. Veralto Co. has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $107.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.27.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Further Reading

