Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $79,000 Stock Position in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) by 64.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,288 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FS Bancorp were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 403,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,013,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 284,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,516,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSBW. StockNews.com raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of FS Bancorp from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

FS Bancorp Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of FSBW stock opened at $40.54 on Monday. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.07 and a 1 year high of $45.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $51.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.40 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

FS Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.71%.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

