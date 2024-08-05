Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $60,000 in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SRAD. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 356,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 114,238 shares during the period.

Sportradar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SRAD opened at $10.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.35 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.54. Sportradar Group AG has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $14.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SRAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Sportradar Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sportradar Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sportradar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

Sportradar Group Profile

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Featured Stories

