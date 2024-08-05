Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $66,000 in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Astec Industries by 41,600.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Astec Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Stock Performance

Astec Industries stock opened at $32.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $729.91 million, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.97.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ASTE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Astec Industries

In related news, insider Michael Paul Norris purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.46 per share, with a total value of $33,460.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,545.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

