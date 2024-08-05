Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 1,246.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Movado Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of MOV opened at $24.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.61. Movado Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $31.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Movado Group Announces Dividend

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $136.67 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 78.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michelle Kennedy sold 1,245 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $32,432.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,862.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Movado Group in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Movado Group Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

