Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nkarta were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,504,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $788,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,099,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,858,000 after acquiring an additional 251,795 shares in the last quarter. Superstring Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,293,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta Stock Performance

NKTX stock opened at $5.97 on Monday. Nkarta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $16.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.31. The firm has a market cap of $295.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nkarta ( NASDAQ:NKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

NKTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Nkarta from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Nkarta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

Insider Activity at Nkarta

In related news, insider Alicia J. Hager sold 3,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $27,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nkarta Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

