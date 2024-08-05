Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,107 Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) by 607.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Chuy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 70.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 106.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHUY. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Chuy’s from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Chuy’s Price Performance

NASDAQ CHUY opened at $37.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.06 million, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.84. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $42.89.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chuy’s Profile

(Free Report)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.