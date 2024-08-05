Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,722 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Immersion by 288.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Immersion during the first quarter worth about $134,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Immersion during the first quarter worth about $158,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Immersion by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new position in Immersion during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Immersion alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 4,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $52,833.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,053 shares in the company, valued at $481,166.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Immersion in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

Get Our Latest Report on IMMR

Immersion Price Performance

Immersion stock opened at $11.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average of $8.63. Immersion Co. has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $13.94. The company has a market capitalization of $354.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.50.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Immersion had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 62.74%. The company had revenue of $43.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.94 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Immersion Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Immersion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.14%.

Immersion Profile

(Free Report)

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.