Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in LivaNova by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in LivaNova by 2.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in LivaNova by 2.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in LivaNova by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in LivaNova by 4.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Insider Transactions at LivaNova

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 56,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $3,403,608.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,068.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on LIVN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on LivaNova from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on LivaNova from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on LivaNova from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivaNova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LIVN

LivaNova Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $46.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.01 and its 200-day moving average is $54.42. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $42.75 and a 1-year high of $64.47.

LivaNova Profile

(Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.