Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,871 Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the first quarter worth $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the first quarter worth $174,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the first quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

NYSE FDP opened at $27.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.03. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $28.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.47 and a beta of 0.44.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.46. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is currently -196.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In related news, SVP Marissa R. Tenazas acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,108 shares in the company, valued at $46,059.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, SVP Marissa R. Tenazas purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,059.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $137,112.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,916 shares in the company, valued at $328,974.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

