Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 20,421 Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Latham Group by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,462,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after buying an additional 465,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 17,259 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,922,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 658,280 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 877,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 292,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 271,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 20,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $3.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $403.34 million, a P/E ratio of 116.33 and a beta of 1.76. Latham Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $4.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.23.

Latham Group ( NASDAQ:SWIM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $110.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.40 million. Latham Group had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Latham Group, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Latham Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

