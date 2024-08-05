Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 71.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,178 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Guess? were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GES. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Guess? during the 4th quarter worth about $1,066,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Guess? by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Guess? by 405.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Guess? in the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Guess? by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Guess? stock opened at $22.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.66. Guess?, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $33.50.

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $591.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.64 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Guess?’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GES shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Guess? from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

