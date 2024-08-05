Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 2,800 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 77.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth about $2,185,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth about $2,362,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,036,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 217,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,019,000 after purchasing an additional 30,652 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HXL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hexcel from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.71.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $62.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.48. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $77.09.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $500.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.26 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

