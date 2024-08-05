Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 4,179 Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,179 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autolus Therapeutics were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 11,456 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC grew its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 25,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AUTL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.70.

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

AUTL opened at $4.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.95. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $7.45.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.