Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 4,312 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,312 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 278.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $61,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,866,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

FOLD stock opened at $10.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $14.57.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.19 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 34.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

