Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes $78,000 Position in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Perimeter Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perimeter Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jorge Valladares purchased 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perimeter Solutions Trading Down 9.7 %

Shares of Perimeter Solutions stock opened at $9.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.13 and a beta of 1.97. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average of $7.01.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $127.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.41 million. Perimeter Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 14.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.