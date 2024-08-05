Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2024

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBITFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $8,094,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,244,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth $965,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth $343,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

IBIT stock opened at $35.61 on Monday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.77 and a 200-day moving average of $35.05.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

(Free Report)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.