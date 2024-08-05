Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $8,094,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,244,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth $965,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth $343,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

IBIT stock opened at $35.61 on Monday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.77 and a 200-day moving average of $35.05.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

