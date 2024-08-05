Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 87.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,131 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $60,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $44.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.33. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $52.67.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 13.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W raised Synchrony Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

