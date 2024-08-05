Leerink Partnrs Comments on Humana Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Humana in a report released on Wednesday, July 31st. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $3.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.08. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $16.14 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Humana’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $8.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.29 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.12 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HUM. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 target price for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.55.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM stock opened at $363.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $367.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.66. Humana has a 1 year low of $298.61 and a 1 year high of $530.54. The firm has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 538.7% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,318,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $866,250,000 after buying an additional 1,955,375 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $676,800,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $489,300,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Humana by 11,647.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,059,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 550.3% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 875,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,808,000 after purchasing an additional 740,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

