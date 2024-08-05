Leerink Partnrs Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cencora in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.45. The consensus estimate for Cencora’s current full-year earnings is $13.56 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Cencora’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.66 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.60 EPS.

Get Cencora alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.63.

Cencora Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $247.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45. Cencora has a 1 year low of $171.65 and a 1 year high of $247.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.36.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The firm had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Cencora

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cencora in the fourth quarter worth about $4,212,508,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,183,619,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,199,695,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,001,269,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $650,424,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In related news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $218.58 per share, with a total value of $109,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,656.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dermot Mark Durcan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $218.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,781,656.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,899,112 shares of company stock valued at $408,654,376 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Cencora Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.