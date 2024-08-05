Leerink Partnrs Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.46). The consensus estimate for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.24) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.82) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.57.

FULC opened at $9.55 on Monday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $13.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.23.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.01. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 3,470.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,965,000 after purchasing an additional 18,681 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $6,919,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $4,302,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 54.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 535,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 188,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $3,084,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

