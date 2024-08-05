Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note issued on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.56 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.85. The consensus estimate for BridgeBio Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.20) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for BridgeBio Pharma’s FY2028 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. BridgeBio Pharma’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BBIO. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.73.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $26.18 on Monday. BridgeBio Pharma has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $44.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 65,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 291,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $28,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

