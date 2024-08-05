Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) PT Raised to $13.00 at Truist Financial

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt Trading Down 5.7 %

Insider Activity at Leggett & Platt

LEG traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.26. 121,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,598,243. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.23.

In related news, CEO Karl G. Glassman acquired 23,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $273,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,151,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,223,708.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Mark A. Blinn purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $64,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,923.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karl G. Glassman purchased 23,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $273,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,151,891 shares in the company, valued at $13,223,708.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 55,635 shares of company stock valued at $639,547. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 10,833.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 253.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.