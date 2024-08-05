Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,185,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,809 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Lemonade worth $85,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMND. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 112,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter worth about $477,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Lemonade by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMND opened at $16.64 on Monday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $24.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.77 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 30.34% and a negative net margin of 44.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.97) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LMND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lemonade from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lemonade

In other Lemonade news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $232,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $33,294.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,840.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

