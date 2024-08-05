Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.50.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Leonardo DRS Stock Performance
DRS opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.03. Leonardo DRS has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $29.85. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $753.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Leonardo DRS’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Leonardo DRS will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Leonardo DRS
Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.
