Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Leonardo DRS by 1,325.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

DRS opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.03. Leonardo DRS has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $29.85. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $753.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Leonardo DRS’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Leonardo DRS will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

