Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) PT Raised to $33.00

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BTIG Research from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Leonardo DRS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Leonardo DRS in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRS traded down $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.10. The stock had a trading volume of 347,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,948. Leonardo DRS has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $29.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.94 and its 200 day moving average is $23.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $753.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.38 million. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Leonardo DRS will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 1,325.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 165.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 23.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

