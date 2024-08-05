Liberty Latin America (LILAK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LILAK traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.67. The stock had a trading volume of 135,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,944. Liberty Latin America has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $10.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -343.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LILAK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $10.70 in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Insider Activity at Liberty Latin America

In related news, insider Dustin Henderson sold 5,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $59,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Brendan J. Paddick bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,036,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,428,582.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dustin Henderson sold 5,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $59,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $16,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

