LifeMD (LFMD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. LifeMD has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.66 million. On average, analysts expect LifeMD to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LFMD stock traded down $0.61 on Monday, reaching $5.98. The stock had a trading volume of 162,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,882. LifeMD has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LFMD. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of LifeMD from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of LifeMD from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of LifeMD from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

