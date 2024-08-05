Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$26.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cormark increased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. CIBC raised shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

In related news, Senior Officer Asha Hotchandani (Bakshani) sold 21,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.24, for a total transaction of C$428,149.41. In other news, Senior Officer Ana Wight sold 1,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.54, for a total transaction of C$39,272.48. Also, Senior Officer Asha Hotchandani (Bakshani) sold 21,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.24, for a total transaction of C$428,149.41. Insiders own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE LSPD opened at C$16.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$19.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 2.67. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12 month low of C$16.36 and a 12 month high of C$28.73.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

