Liquidia (LQDA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22). Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 177.83% and a negative net margin of 674.42%. The business had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 million. On average, analysts expect Liquidia to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LQDA traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.78. 279,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,726. Liquidia has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $16.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.37. The firm has a market cap of $823.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.32.

In related news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $48,942.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,914,234.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,053 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $100,904.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,261,217.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $48,942.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,914,234.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,437 shares of company stock worth $268,549 in the last quarter. 31.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LQDA. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Liquidia in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liquidia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

