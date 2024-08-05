Liquidia (LQDA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22). Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 177.83% and a negative net margin of 674.42%. The business had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 million. On average, analysts expect Liquidia to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Liquidia Trading Down 4.0 %
NASDAQ LQDA traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.78. 279,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,726. Liquidia has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $16.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.37. The firm has a market cap of $823.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.32.
Insider Activity
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have issued reports on LQDA. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Liquidia in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liquidia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.
About Liquidia
Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Liquidia
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Why Warren Buffett Just Sold Half His Stake in Apple Stock
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Why Put Option Volume Means a Bullish Future for Marriott Stock
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Newmont Stock: Stake a Claim in the World’s Largest Gold Miner
Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.