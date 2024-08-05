Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.67.
LAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $6.50 to $5.10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.90 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial raised Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price target on Lithium Americas from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Price Performance
NYSE:LAC opened at $2.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.35. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $12.38.
Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
About Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.
