Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

LAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $6.50 to $5.10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.90 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial raised Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price target on Lithium Americas from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 19,514 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 140,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 21,759 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 69.3% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 268,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,953,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,149 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:LAC opened at $2.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.35. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $12.38.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

